AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Daxor Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) and Daxor Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics Inc. 20 2.66 N/A 1.60 12.72 Daxor Corporation 10 94.02 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AngioDynamics Inc. and Daxor Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AngioDynamics Inc. and Daxor Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 2.4% Daxor Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -4.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.67 beta means AngioDynamics Inc.’s volatility is 33.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Daxor Corporation has beta of -0.52 which is 152.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of AngioDynamics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4% of Daxor Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.9% of AngioDynamics Inc. shares. Competitively, Daxor Corporation has 4.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AngioDynamics Inc. -5.56% 2.62% 0.39% -2.07% -3.37% 1.24% Daxor Corporation 14.54% 18.7% -3.38% -43.41% 60.63% 11.46%

For the past year AngioDynamics Inc. was less bullish than Daxor Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors AngioDynamics Inc. beats Daxor Corporation.

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. In addition, the company provides thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. Further, it offers peripherally inserted central catheters; ports that are implantable devices for the central venous administration; and dialysis products. Additionally, the company provides microwave ablation products; radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors; and NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, and interventional and surgical oncologists directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia. It also provides semen banking, blood storage, andrology, and general lab testing services. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, New York.