AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With CAS Medical Systems Inc. (:)

AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) and CAS Medical Systems Inc. (:), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics Inc. 19 4.71 36.76M 1.60 12.72 CAS Medical Systems Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.28 0.00

Demonstrates AngioDynamics Inc. and CAS Medical Systems Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics Inc. 197,422,126.75% 3.2% 2.4% CAS Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of AngioDynamics Inc. shares and 39.33% of CAS Medical Systems Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.9% of AngioDynamics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 15.02% of CAS Medical Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AngioDynamics Inc. -5.56% 2.62% 0.39% -2.07% -3.37% 1.24% CAS Medical Systems Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

AngioDynamics Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors CAS Medical Systems Inc.

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. In addition, the company provides thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. Further, it offers peripherally inserted central catheters; ports that are implantable devices for the central venous administration; and dialysis products. Additionally, the company provides microwave ablation products; radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors; and NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, and interventional and surgical oncologists directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

CAS Medical Systems, Inc., a non-invasive cerebral oximetry technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products worldwide. The Company's FORE-SIGHTÂ® Absolute Cerebral Oximeter provides non-invasive and continuous measurement of absolute cerebral tissue oxygenation in the brain for patients during critical care. The company provides FORE-SIGHT tissue oximeter monitors, sensors, and accessories. CAS Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.