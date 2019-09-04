AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

This is a contrast between AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) and AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics Inc. 21 2.50 N/A 1.60 12.72 AtriCure Inc. 30 4.74 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights AngioDynamics Inc. and AtriCure Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 2.4% AtriCure Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -5.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.67 beta means AngioDynamics Inc.’s volatility is 33.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. AtriCure Inc.’s 75.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AngioDynamics Inc. are 2.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor AtriCure Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. AtriCure Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AngioDynamics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

AngioDynamics Inc. and AtriCure Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioDynamics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AtriCure Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, AtriCure Inc.’s potential upside is 37.30% and its consensus target price is $36.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AngioDynamics Inc. and AtriCure Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 92.4%. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of AngioDynamics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4% of AtriCure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AngioDynamics Inc. -5.56% 2.62% 0.39% -2.07% -3.37% 1.24% AtriCure Inc. -1.35% 4.91% 8.42% 8.42% 16.15% 4.84%

For the past year AngioDynamics Inc. was less bullish than AtriCure Inc.

Summary

AtriCure Inc. beats AngioDynamics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. In addition, the company provides thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. Further, it offers peripherally inserted central catheters; ports that are implantable devices for the central venous administration; and dialysis products. Additionally, the company provides microwave ablation products; radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors; and NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, and interventional and surgical oncologists directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and/or valve replacement or repair; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias and to provide temporary pain relief to thoracic surgery patients via ablation of peripheral nerves; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; and Estech cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. AtriCure sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.