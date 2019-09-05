AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) Reaches $17.92 Yearly Low; Wesbanco Has 1.52 Sentiment

The stock of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) hit a new 52-week low and has $17.38 target or 3.00% below today’s $17.92 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $668.00 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $17.38 price target is reached, the company will be worth $20.04 million less. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 9,432 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 3.37% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Backs FY18 Sales $345M-$350M; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q EPS 37c; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Angiodynamics Inc. (Navilyst Medical Inc.)- Fluid Management Convenience Kits (Angioplasty Kits) intended to be used in; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in AngioDynamics; 21/04/2018 – DJ AngioDynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANGO); 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Adds Adamas Pharma, Exits Endo, Cuts AngioDynamics: 13F; 23/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 04/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $346.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Wesbanco Inc (WSBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.65, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 79 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 52 sold and decreased stakes in Wesbanco Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 30.81 million shares, up from 30.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Wesbanco Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 46 Increased: 53 New Position: 26.

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding firm for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.90 billion. It operates in two divisions, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It has a 11.53 P/E ratio. The firm offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Wesbanco Bank Inc holds 3.61% of its portfolio in WesBanco, Inc. for 1.82 million shares. Regent Investment Management Llc owns 169,959 shares or 2.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schulhoff & Co Inc has 1.69% invested in the company for 79,609 shares. The Connecticut-based Amg Funds Llc has invested 1.13% in the stock. Earnest Partners Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.89 million shares.

The stock increased 2.27% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $34.75. About 17,635 shares traded. WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) has declined 24.79% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBC News: 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – DEAL UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH CO AND FARMERS CAPITAL BANK CORP; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – EXCLUDING CERTAIN ONE-TIME MERGER CHARGES, DEAL IS ANTICIPATED TO BE ABOUT 5% ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2020; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC WSBC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 23/04/2018 – DJ WesBanco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBC); 17/04/2018 – WESBANCO 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO, REPORTS PACT & PLAN OF MERGER WITH FARMERS CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – MERGER IS EXPECTED TO QUALIFY AS A TAX-FREE REORGANIZATION; 23/04/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Farmers Capital Bank Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to WesBanco, Inc; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – EXCLUDING CERTAIN ONE-TIME MERGER CHARGES, DEAL IS ANTICIPATED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/05/2018 – Columbus C.E.O. Magazine Again Names WesBanco A Winner Of The Columbus Metro Area 2018 Top Workplaces Award

Analysts await WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. WSBC’s profit will be $43.22M for 11.00 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by WesBanco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.66% negative EPS growth.

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $668.00 million. The firm provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It has a 10.97 P/E ratio. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold AngioDynamics, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 36.11 million shares or 1.86% less from 36.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 34,151 shares. State Teachers Retirement owns 18,938 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp invested in 0.06% or 27,708 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Canada Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,191 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) or 1,062 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0% or 1,264 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has 0% invested in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 187,535 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 1.60 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 52 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Finance Inc has invested 0.01% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Bridgeway Cap Management Inc accumulated 192,300 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Street Corporation accumulated 1.33 million shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 235,441 shares.