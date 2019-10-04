AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) Reaches $14.81 52 Week Low; Xencor (XNCR) Sentiment Is 1.5

Xencor Inc (XNCR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.01, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 60 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 40 sold and decreased stakes in Xencor Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 46.43 million shares, down from 46.61 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Xencor Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 32 Increased: 42 New Position: 18.

The stock of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) hit a new 52-week low and has $13.63 target or 8.00% below today’s $14.81 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $554.58M company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $13.63 price target is reached, the company will be worth $44.37 million less. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 166,057 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 3.37% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Backs FY18 Sales $345M-$350M; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q Adj EPS 25c; 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Angiodynamics Inc. (Navilyst Medical Inc.)- Fluid Management Convenience Kits (Angioplasty Kits) intended to be used in; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q REV. $83.9M, EST. $84.8M; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Adds Adamas Pharma, Exits Endo, Cuts AngioDynamics: 13F; 26/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q EPS 37c; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in AngioDynamics

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 16 investors sold AngioDynamics, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 36.64 million shares or 1.48% more from 36.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). State Street Corp stated it has 1.40 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation reported 449,280 shares. Heartland Advisors reported 324,429 shares. 14,091 are owned by Campbell Invest Adviser Ltd. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.01% or 27,000 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Next Grp, Texas-based fund reported 9 shares. D E Shaw And Co owns 193,229 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 0.01% stake. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 0.01% or 5,317 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc accumulated 0.01% or 310,606 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 1.16M shares. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 82,151 shares.

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $554.58 million. The firm provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It has a 9.06 P/E ratio. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Ecor1 Capital Llc holds 9.66% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. for 2.34 million shares. First Light Asset Management Llc owns 499,344 shares or 2.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Redmile Group Llc has 1.87% invested in the company for 1.61 million shares. The Sweden-based Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab has invested 1.44% in the stock. Artal Group S.A., a Luxembourg-based fund reported 275,000 shares.

