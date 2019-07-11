AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) and Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) and Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics Inc. 21 2.23 N/A 0.04 454.42 Waters Corporation 221 6.24 N/A 7.58 27.40

Table 1 highlights AngioDynamics Inc. and Waters Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Waters Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to AngioDynamics Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. AngioDynamics Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Waters Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) and Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.6% Waters Corporation 0.00% 37% 15.6%

Volatility & Risk

AngioDynamics Inc. has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Waters Corporation is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AngioDynamics Inc. are 2.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Waters Corporation has 3.4 and 2.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Waters Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AngioDynamics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

AngioDynamics Inc. and Waters Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioDynamics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Waters Corporation 0 3 0 2.00

Waters Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $216.33 consensus price target and a -0.43% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AngioDynamics Inc. and Waters Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 99.4% respectively. 0.5% are AngioDynamics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Waters Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AngioDynamics Inc. -2.83% -13.88% -15.23% -8.61% -0.56% -2.93% Waters Corporation -2.7% -16.53% -11.28% 4.19% 5.5% 10.15%

For the past year AngioDynamics Inc. had bearish trend while Waters Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Waters Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors AngioDynamics Inc.

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. In addition, the company provides thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. Further, it offers peripherally inserted central catheters; ports that are implantable devices for the central venous administration; and dialysis products. Additionally, the company provides microwave ablation products; radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors; and NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, and interventional and surgical oncologists directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument manufacturer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products, as well as other suppliersÂ’ instruments. Its instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. In addition, the company offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments, which are used in predicting the suitability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, and viscous liquids for uses in various industrial, consumer goods, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by pharmaceutical, life science, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is based in Milford, Massachusetts.