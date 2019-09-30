AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) and Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Comparing side by side

Both AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) and Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics Inc. 19 4.71 36.76M 1.60 12.72 Pulse Biosciences Inc. 13 0.00 9.12M -2.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of AngioDynamics Inc. and Pulse Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AngioDynamics Inc. and Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics Inc. 197,634,408.60% 3.2% 2.4% Pulse Biosciences Inc. 68,468,468.47% -82.6% -75.5%

Liquidity

2.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AngioDynamics Inc. Its rival Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17.1 and 17.1 respectively. Pulse Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AngioDynamics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of AngioDynamics Inc. shares and 9.4% of Pulse Biosciences Inc. shares. About 1.9% of AngioDynamics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Pulse Biosciences Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AngioDynamics Inc. -5.56% 2.62% 0.39% -2.07% -3.37% 1.24% Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.69% 1.01% 14.56% 1.16% -5.02% 13.96%

For the past year AngioDynamics Inc. has weaker performance than Pulse Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors AngioDynamics Inc. beats Pulse Biosciences Inc.

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. In addition, the company provides thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. Further, it offers peripherally inserted central catheters; ports that are implantable devices for the central venous administration; and dialysis products. Additionally, the company provides microwave ablation products; radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors; and NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, and interventional and surgical oncologists directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation (NPS) technology. Its NPS is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in dermatology/aesthetics, oncology, minimally invasive ablation, and veterinary applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.