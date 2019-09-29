AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) and Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) and Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics Inc. 19 4.71 36.76M 1.60 12.72 Pro-Dex Inc. 14 0.00 2.53M 0.84 16.91

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AngioDynamics Inc. and Pro-Dex Inc. Pro-Dex Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than AngioDynamics Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. AngioDynamics Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Pro-Dex Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics Inc. 197,422,126.75% 3.2% 2.4% Pro-Dex Inc. 17,496,542.19% 19.7% 14.5%

Volatility & Risk

AngioDynamics Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.67. From a competition point of view, Pro-Dex Inc. has a 1.42 beta which is 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

AngioDynamics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Pro-Dex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Pro-Dex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AngioDynamics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AngioDynamics Inc. and Pro-Dex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 24.5%. About 1.9% of AngioDynamics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% are Pro-Dex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AngioDynamics Inc. -5.56% 2.62% 0.39% -2.07% -3.37% 1.24% Pro-Dex Inc. 0.85% 7% -12% -0.84% 124.59% 17.72%

For the past year AngioDynamics Inc. was less bullish than Pro-Dex Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors AngioDynamics Inc. beats Pro-Dex Inc.

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. In addition, the company provides thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. Further, it offers peripherally inserted central catheters; ports that are implantable devices for the central venous administration; and dialysis products. Additionally, the company provides microwave ablation products; radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors; and NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, and interventional and surgical oncologists directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and machined parts. Further, it provides engineering consulting and placement services, as well as quality and regulatory consulting services. The company offers its products under the Pro-Dex brand name. Pro-Dex, Inc. sells its medical device products primarily to original equipment manufacturers; and dental products to dental product distributors. Its products are used in hospitals, dental offices, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.