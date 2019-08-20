Angiodynamics (ANGO) Stock Value Rose While Heartland Advisors Lowered by $2.89 Million Its Position; As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Market Value Declined, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Trimmed by $4.10 Million Its Position

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO) by 28.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 131,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 324,752 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42M, down from 456,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Angiodynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $703.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.88. About 49,191 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 3.37% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 19C; 21/03/2018 AngioDynamics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $345 MLN TO $350 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ AngioDynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANGO); 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Backs FY18 Sales $345M-$350M; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Sees FY18 Adj EPS 64c-Adj EPS 68c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in AngioDynamics; 23/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 04/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 59.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 273,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 183,336 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, down from 456,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.59B market cap company. The stock increased 4.47% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 31.58M shares traded or 53.00% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 26/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – ON MARCH 23, GOT PARAGRAPH IV CERTIFICATION NOTICE LETTER REGARDING ANDA BY TEVA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF 20MG HETLIOZ CAPSULE; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L – DURING QUARTER INITIATED REPEAT CLINICAL ENDPOINT STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR DISKUS; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LIMITED – LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE OPHTHALMIC EMULSION, 0.05% W/V IN CANADA; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Inds 1Q EPS 94c; 17/05/2018 – STAT Plus: McCaskill urges two government agencies to rethink purchases of Teva medicines; 07/03/2018 – TEVA – NET PROCEEDS FROM NOTES EXPECTED TO BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $2.3 BLN INDEBTEDNESS UNDER U.S. DOLLAR AND JAPANESE YEN TERM LOAN AGREEMENTS; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA REPORTS LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE® OPHTHALMIC EMU; 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase lll Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the Journal of the American Medical Association; 12/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals: FDA Requests Another Trial for Generic Advair Diskus

Analysts await AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.16 per share. ANGO’s profit will be $1.49 million for 118.00 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by AngioDynamics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold ANGO shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 36.11 million shares or 1.86% less from 36.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 18,938 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management Communications owns 0.01% invested in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 27,159 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 68,900 shares. Axa owns 174,900 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 28,386 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Prtn has 3,206 shares. Lapides Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 25,100 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc owns 0.02% invested in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 13,200 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 187,135 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.14% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc invested 0% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Ftb Advsr reported 1,264 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,191 shares. 27,613 were reported by Interest Gp.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 95,079 shares to 188,878 shares, valued at $4.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 292,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 448,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Put) by 13,200 shares to 14,900 shares, valued at $355,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (Put) (NYSE:STZ) by 317,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 560,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (NYSE:BMY).