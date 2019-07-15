Angiodynamics (ANGO) Stock Declined While Credit Suisse Ag Trimmed Position; Maverick Capital LTD Has Decreased Stake in Brinker Intl (EAT) as Stock Value Declined

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 18,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,458 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $833,000, down from 55,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Angiodynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $808.70M market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.73. About 114,217 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 0.56% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 10/04/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in AngioDynamics; 21/03/2018 AngioDynamics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $346.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q Adj EPS 25c; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Sees FY18 Adj EPS 64c-Adj EPS 68c; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Angiodynamics Inc. (Navilyst Medical Inc.)- Fluid Management Convenience Kits (Angioplasty Kits) intended to be used in

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 44.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 185,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 234,990 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43M, down from 420,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $39.68. About 958,203 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 5.01% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 19/03/2018 New Loyalty Program at Chili’s Rewards the Guest on Every Visit; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Net $46.9M; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Comparable Restaurant Sales Down 0.5% to 1.0%; 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO; 20/03/2018 – Brinker Capital Launches On-Site Broadcast Studio to Connect with Global Media Outlets; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company Of Tailwind Capital Group, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Revenues Flat to Down 0.5% Compared to FY17; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Brinker; 21/05/2018 – Chili’s Introduces The Boss Burger to Restaurants Nationwide; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Operating Officer

