Angiodynamics (ANGO) Shareholder Heartland Advisors Decreased Its Stake; As Bb&T (BBT) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Argent Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Position

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO) by 28.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 131,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 324,752 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42M, down from 456,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Angiodynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $779.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 115,745 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 0.56% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $345 MLN TO $350 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Adds Adamas Pharma, Exits Endo, Cuts AngioDynamics: 13F; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Backs FY18 Sales $345M-$350M; 21/04/2018 – DJ AngioDynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANGO); 21/03/2018 AngioDynamics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q REV. $83.9M, EST. $84.8M; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Angiodynamics Inc. (Navilyst Medical Inc.)- Fluid Management Convenience Kits (Angioplasty Kits) intended to be used in; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECAST; 26/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 38,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,901 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, down from 54,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.2. About 3.36M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.34 million for 12.55 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IJR) by 10,883 shares to 127,523 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc Adr (NYSE:GSK) by 7,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,915 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,261 shares to 161,707 shares, valued at $13.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 36,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ANGO shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 36.11 million shares or 1.86% less from 36.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.16 per share. ANGO’s profit will be $1.49M for 130.69 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by AngioDynamics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.00% negative EPS growth.