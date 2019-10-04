Angiodynamics (ANGO) Shareholder Foundry Partners Has Decreased Position as Market Valuation Rose; Riverpark Capital Management Has Raised Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $739,320 as Valuation Rose

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 57,195 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.96 million, up from 54,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $218.07. About 1.89M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 29,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 258,192 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08 million, down from 287,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Angiodynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $543.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 687,624 shares traded or 220.20% up from the average. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 3.37% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q Adj EPS 25c; 26/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ AngioDynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANGO); 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in AngioDynamics; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECAST; 10/04/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC – SEES 2018 ADJ EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70 TO $0.74; 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Sees FY18 Adj EPS 64c-Adj EPS 68c; 04/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36M and $467.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 11,166 shares to 82,412 shares, valued at $12.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW) by 64,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,091 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).