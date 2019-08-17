Angiodynamics (ANGO) Shareholder Acadian Asset Management Decreased Holding by $1.23 Million; Hanseatic Management Services Increased Its Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Position by $338,528

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 215.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 2,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 3,488 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497,000, up from 1,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $150.6. About 414,973 shares traded or 1.78% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO) by 19.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 55,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 228,530 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22 million, down from 284,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Angiodynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $707.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.97. About 96,711 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 3.37% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 21/03/2018 AngioDynamics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q EPS 37c; 26/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q Adj EPS 25c; 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $346.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Sees FY18 Adj EPS 64c-Adj EPS 68c; 10/04/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $345 MLN TO $350 MLN; 07/05/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Telemus Capital Limited Liability Co owns 2,500 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.08% or 7,116 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 601,464 shares. Stifel Financial invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 15,400 shares. Linden Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 52,386 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Montag A And Associates Inc has invested 0.29% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.23% or 25.45 million shares. Lord Abbett & Limited invested in 0.04% or 73,951 shares. Alps Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt owns 16,179 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Aqr Management Ltd reported 0% stake. Calamos Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Euronet Worldwide Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 240% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EEFT) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EEFT) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Euronet Worldwide, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold ANGO shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 36.11 million shares or 1.86% less from 36.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 3.12M shares. Sei Invs has 0% invested in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 30,791 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Incorporated has 0.01% invested in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 3,906 shares. 26,000 are owned by Gamco Investors Inc Et Al. Pnc Serv Grp Inc has 6,576 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt reported 348,541 shares. Piedmont Invest Inc stated it has 9,318 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Com has 11,927 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Grp One Trading LP holds 1,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 228,530 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Management Limited Company. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 23,884 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 187,535 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Com Ny has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) by 7,665 shares to 16,277 shares, valued at $829,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 42,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Tegna Inc.

Analysts await AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.16 per share. ANGO’s profit will be $1.49M for 118.56 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by AngioDynamics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 10, 2019 : MSM, ANGO – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold AngioDynamics’ (ANGO) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AngioDynamics Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AngioDynamics EPS misses by $0.01, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/16/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.