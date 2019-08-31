Angiodynamics (ANGO) Share Value Rose While Prudential Financial Has Raised by $607,596 Its Position; Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Shareholder Yhb Investment Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $361,261

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 27,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 290,471 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64M, up from 262,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Angiodynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $680.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.37. About 85,489 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 3.37% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: Angiodynamics Inc. (Navilyst Medical Inc.)- Fluid Management Convenience Kits (Angioplasty Kits) intended to be used in; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q Adj EPS 25c; 21/03/2018 AngioDynamics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in AngioDynamics; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q EPS 37c; 07/05/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $345 MLN TO $350 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ AngioDynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANGO)

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 30,855 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, up from 27,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $136.22. About 2.47 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds

More notable recent AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AngioDynamics, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “26 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AngioDynamics (ANGO) Down 8.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GNC Holdings’ (GNC) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Margins Fall – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For April 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 22,729 shares to 99,436 shares, valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 249,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66M shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold ANGO shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 36.11 million shares or 1.86% less from 36.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Mgmt holds 0.01% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) or 17,271 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc owns 9,318 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 133,670 shares. Parkside Finance Comml Bank reported 20 shares stake. Glenmede Na accumulated 0% or 524 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Shell Asset Mgmt holds 27,159 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd invested in 133,705 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc has 192,300 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 287,755 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Jpmorgan Chase And Company invested in 0% or 523,715 shares. Element Capital Management Lc has 0.01% invested in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Com owns 34,293 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.05% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 70,712 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited stated it has 0.13% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Eagle Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,657 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.07% or 24,653 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Communication invested in 0.18% or 73,889 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp stated it has 0.15% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Ar Asset Mgmt invested in 5,364 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Aperio Gp Limited Company holds 0.1% or 203,265 shares. Horrell Mngmt, Arkansas-based fund reported 31,167 shares. 60,800 were accumulated by Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Liability Company. Nomura Asset Management Ltd holds 53,296 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 0.07% or 4,700 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.03% or 276,368 shares.