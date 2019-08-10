Angiodynamics (ANGO) Holder Penn Capital Management Co Has Upped Stake; Weibo (WB) Shareholder Omers Administration Has Boosted Its Holding by $524,800

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 45.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 26,100 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.53. About 1.02M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO) by 25.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 26,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The hedge fund held 128,364 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 102,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Angiodynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $733.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $19.51. About 146,709 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 3.37% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Adds Adamas Pharma, Exits Endo, Cuts AngioDynamics: 13F; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Sees FY18 Adj EPS 64c-Adj EPS 68c; 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic; 04/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 19C; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $346.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC – SEES 2018 ADJ EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70 TO $0.74; 10/04/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Backs FY18 Sales $345M-$350M; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q REV. $83.9M, EST. $84.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Investments has 49,875 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% or 33,462 shares. Pillar Pacific Management Ltd Liability holds 85,563 shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 303,722 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 19,528 shares stake. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated holds 188 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 87,538 shares. Annex Advisory Services Ltd Com accumulated 6,300 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 1,900 shares. Bb&T Corporation owns 3,862 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc holds 0% or 65,923 shares in its portfolio. Omers Administration Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 26,100 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt stated it has 134,252 shares. 7,547 were reported by Wellington Grp Llp. Segantii Mngmt Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 10,524 shares.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 78,150 shares to 692,323 shares, valued at $130.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 313,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.86M shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold ANGO shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 36.11 million shares or 1.86% less from 36.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Fin Retail Bank And reported 0% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,202 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Com accumulated 606 shares. State Street accumulated 0% or 1.33M shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd owns 495,946 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Inc reported 354,730 shares. Legal General Gp Pcl holds 0% or 87,826 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gp holds 0% or 2.30M shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 1.18 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 187,135 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs LP owns 1,984 shares. 110,139 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Deutsche Bank Ag reported 195,816 shares. 59,700 are owned by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 3,517 shares to 17,353 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 226,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 530,476 shares, and cut its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.