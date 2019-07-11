Angiodynamics (ANGO) Holder Heartland Advisors Cut Its Position; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose While Cobblestone Capital Advisors Trimmed Holding by $682,448

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,068 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 69,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $114.38. About 4.47 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO) by 28.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 131,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 324,752 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42M, down from 456,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Angiodynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $836.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $21.89. About 381,826 shares traded or 83.89% up from the average. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 0.56% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 19C; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q EPS 37c; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Angiodynamics Inc. (Navilyst Medical Inc.)- Fluid Management Convenience Kits (Angioplasty Kits) intended to be used in; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $345 MLN TO $350 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic; 04/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q REV. $83.9M, EST. $84.8M; 26/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECAST; 21/04/2018 – DJ AngioDynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANGO)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L And S Advisors accumulated 48,226 shares or 0.67% of the stock. 1,569 were reported by Harding Loevner Limited Partnership. 218,037 are held by Eastern State Bank. Wheatland Advsr accumulated 21,748 shares. Fairview Capital Investment Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 40,369 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested 0.66% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 43,993 were accumulated by Sns Finance Gru Llc. Forbes J M Llp stated it has 221,607 shares. Advisory Serv Net Lc has 66,351 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd holds 2,730 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corp has 2.08 million shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va owns 12,646 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership holds 7,025 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bennicas And accumulated 13.84% or 151,458 shares. Citizens Northern Corp holds 15,409 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. Posada Juan Fernando sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. 4,395 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $428,789. On Friday, February 15 the insider Matthew Price sold $1.98M. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 26.98 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davis Fundamental Etf Tr by 69,220 shares to 172,280 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 20,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 10,901 shares to 217,502 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abraxas Pete Corp (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 486,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR).