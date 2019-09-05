Angiodynamics (ANGO) Holder Bank Of Montreal Trimmed Its Stake by $1.35 Million; Tjx Companies (TJX) Valuation Rose While Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Lifted Position

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO) by 94.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 61,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 3,906 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89,000, down from 65,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Angiodynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $674.71M market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.1. About 75,558 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 3.37% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 26/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Sees FY18 Adj EPS 64c-Adj EPS 68c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in AngioDynamics; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q EPS 37c; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 19C; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $345 MLN TO $350 MLN; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC – SEES 2018 ADJ EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70 TO $0.74; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q Adj EPS 25c; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q REV. $83.9M, EST. $84.8M

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 156.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 105,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 172,365 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.17 million, up from 67,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $56.04. About 2.75 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 1,506 shares to 62,766 shares, valued at $15.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 24,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,973 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 564,117 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Colonial Advisors reported 0.48% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Legacy Private Company invested 0.07% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Reliance Communication Of Delaware holds 0.04% or 4,633 shares. Park Oh holds 104,697 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1.54% or 572,573 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co invested in 6,400 shares. Conning has invested 0.05% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Mariner Ltd Liability Co has 0.52% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 680,830 shares. 205,592 were accumulated by First Natl Bank Of Omaha. Wealthquest invested in 0.1% or 4,772 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.58% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 22,284 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs reported 1.14% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cambridge Trust Company holds 1.16% or 366,015 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold ANGO shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 36.11 million shares or 1.86% less from 36.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 68,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) or 49,780 shares. Thb Asset Mngmt holds 1.16% or 348,541 shares in its portfolio. 1.33M are owned by State Street. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 12,746 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) or 13,900 shares. 228,530 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Granahan Invest Ma has invested 0.49% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). D E Shaw Com holds 0.01% or 238,250 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.15% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has 0.26% invested in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Connor Clark & Lunn Limited has 88,484 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 23,884 shares. Loomis Sayles & Com LP invested in 0.01% or 166,937 shares.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $116.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 601,374 shares to 601,774 shares, valued at $48.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 46,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 666,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR).