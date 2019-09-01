ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC)

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) and VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) compete with each other in the Internet Software & Services sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANGI Homeservices Inc. 14 3.21 N/A 0.19 74.46 VirnetX Holding Corp 6 4168.45 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights ANGI Homeservices Inc. and VirnetX Holding Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ANGI Homeservices Inc. and VirnetX Holding Corp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANGI Homeservices Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.6% VirnetX Holding Corp 0.00% -262.8% -210.6%

Volatility & Risk

ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a beta of 1.92 and its 92.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, VirnetX Holding Corp has beta of 2.31 which is 131.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ANGI Homeservices Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival VirnetX Holding Corp is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.3. VirnetX Holding Corp is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ANGI Homeservices Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given ANGI Homeservices Inc. and VirnetX Holding Corp’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANGI Homeservices Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 VirnetX Holding Corp 0 0 0 0.00

ANGI Homeservices Inc.’s upside potential is 85.57% at a $14.4 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.6% of ANGI Homeservices Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.9% of VirnetX Holding Corp are owned by institutional investors. ANGI Homeservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10% of VirnetX Holding Corp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANGI Homeservices Inc. -1.56% 7.87% -22.93% -16.31% -10.59% -13.81% VirnetX Holding Corp 1.53% 17.15% 15.48% 44.18% 143.67% 204.58%

For the past year ANGI Homeservices Inc. had bearish trend while VirnetX Holding Corp had bullish trend.

Summary

ANGI Homeservices Inc. beats VirnetX Holding Corp on 6 of the 9 factors.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides Internet tools and resources for home improvement, maintenance, and repair projects. It offers ProFinder technology services; Pro Review, a tool that provides ratings and reviews on home improvement and repair pros; and emergency repair services. Its tools allow consumers to research, shop for, and purchase local services for home, health, and automotive service needs, as well as to rate and review service providers in markets. The company also sells advertising to service providers through its call center sales personnel; and on its Website, as well as through mobile applications. In addition, its e-commerce marketplace solutions offer members the opportunity to purchase services through its marketplace from service providers. ANGI Homeservices Inc. was formerly known as HomeAdvisor, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Golden, Colorado. ANGI Homeservices Inc. is a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

VirnetX Holding Corporation develops software and technology solutions for securing real-time communications over the Internet in the United States. Its software and technology solutions include secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications various real-time communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems. These secure network communities are designed to support content applications, such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, and remote desktop in a secure environment. The company also offers a portfolio of licenses and services, such as VirnetX technology licensing; GABRIEL Connection Technology software development kit, including object libraries, sample code, testing and quality assurance tools, and supporting documentation required for customers to implement the companyÂ’s technology; secure domain name registrar service; registrar server software; connection server software; relay server software; and secure domain name master registry and connection, and technical support services. It serves domain infrastructure and communication service providers, and system integrators; and enterprise customers, developers, and original equipment manufacturers of chips, servers, smart phones, tablets, e-Readers, laptops, net books, and other devices in the IP-telephony, mobility, fixed-mobile convergence, and unified communications markets. VirnetX Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.