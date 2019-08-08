ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) Reaches $9.25 After 3.00% Down Move; AMTRUST FINANCIAL SERVICES DEPOSITA (AFSIN) Shorts Lowered By 14.68%

The stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 26.59% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 5.51M shares traded or 336.12% up from the average. ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has declined 10.59% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGI News: 09/05/2018 – ANGI HOMESERVICES 1Q REV. $255.3M; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is taking on Angie’s List and Amazon Home Services; 23/05/2018 – HomeAdvisor to Help Power New Home Services Experience on Facebook Marketplace; 09/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 09/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Earnings Release Available on Company’s IR Site; 16/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – ANGI HOMESERVICES INC – QTRLY PRO FORMA BASIS, REVENUE OF $258.2 MILLION, UP 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Notion Integrates with HomeAdvisor; Partnership Pairs Smart Home Technology With Plumbing Services for Instant Water Leak Support; 17/04/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (MATN), Angie’s List, Inc. (ANGI) And Others; 06/03/2018 – Anthony & Sylvan Pools Earns 70 Esteemed 2017 Angie’s List Super Service AwardsThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $4.82 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $8.97 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ANGI worth $144.66 million less.

AMTRUST FINANCIAL SERVICES INC DEPOSITA (OTCMKTS:AFSIN) had a decrease of 14.68% in short interest. AFSIN’s SI was 68,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 14.68% from 80,400 shares previously. With 94,600 avg volume, 1 days are for AMTRUST FINANCIAL SERVICES INC DEPOSITA (OTCMKTS:AFSIN)’s short sellers to cover AFSIN’s short positions. The stock increased 9.15% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $15.5. About 30,909 shares traded. AMTRUST FINANCIAL SERVICES INC (OTCMKTS:AFSIN) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important AMTRUST FINANCIAL SERVICES INC (OTCMKTS:AFSIN) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “AmTrust Baby Bonds: A Safe 10.3% Yield From An A- Rated Insurance Company – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides Internet tools and resources for home improvement, maintenance, and repair projects. The company has market cap of $4.82 billion. It offers ProFinder technology services; Pro Review, a tool that provides ratings and reviews on home improvement and repair pros; and emergency repair services. It has a 50 P/E ratio. The Company’s tools allow clients to research, shop for, and purchase local services for home, health, and automotive service needs, as well as to rate and review service providers in markets.

Among 2 analysts covering Angie`s List (NASDAQ:ANGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Angie`s List had 4 analyst reports since March 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Needham.