ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) Reaches $8.24 After 3.00% Down Move; IRONCLAD ENCRYPTION CORPORATION (IRNC) Shorts Lowered By 97.67%

IRONCLAD ENCRYPTION CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:IRNC) had a decrease of 97.67% in short interest. IRNC’s SI was 100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 97.67% from 4,300 shares previously. The stock increased 3.08% or $0.0002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0067. About 736,500 shares traded. IronClad Encryption Corporation (OTCMKTS:IRNC) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 527,555 shares traded. ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has declined 10.59% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGI News: 17/04/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (MATN), Angie’s List, Inc. (ANGI) And Others; 09/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Sees 2018 Operating Income $85 Million; 09/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices 1Q Rev $255.3M; 19/04/2018 – Notion Integrates with HomeAdvisor; Partnership Pairs Smart Home Technology With Plumbing Services for Instant Water Leak Support; 09/05/2018 – ANGI HOMESERVICES 1Q REV. $255.3M; 09/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 09/05/2018 – ANGI HOMESERVICES INC – QTRLY PRO FORMA BASIS, REVENUE OF $258.2 MILLION, UP 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 09/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Earnings Release Available on Company’s IR Site; 09/05/2018 – ANGI HOMESERVICES INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS $0.02; 19/04/2018 – Notion Integrates with HomeAdvisor; Partnership Pairs Smart Home Technology With Plumbing Services for Instant Water Leak SuppoThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $4.18 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $7.99 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ANGI worth $125.43 million less.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides Internet tools and resources for home improvement, maintenance, and repair projects. The company has market cap of $4.18 billion. It offers ProFinder technology services; Pro Review, a tool that provides ratings and reviews on home improvement and repair pros; and emergency repair services. It has a 55.3 P/E ratio. The Company’s tools allow clients to research, shop for, and purchase local services for home, health, and automotive service needs, as well as to rate and review service providers in markets.

Among 5 analysts covering Angie`s List (NASDAQ:ANGI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Angie`s List has $2000 highest and $900 lowest target. $14.40’s average target is 74.76% above currents $8.24 stock price. Angie`s List had 7 analyst reports since March 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Needham. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Friday, August 9. BMO Capital Markets maintained ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) on Friday, August 9 with “Outperform” rating.

Ironclad Encryption Corporation, through its subsidiary, InterLok Key Management, Inc., develops and licenses software technology that encrypts data communications. The company has market cap of $949,436. The Company’s encryption products prevent hacker attacks by providing perpetual authentication for communication sessions. It currently has negative earnings.

Another recent and important IronClad Encryption Corporation (OTCMKTS:IRNC) news was published by Livetradingnews.com which published an article titled: “Darkstar Ventures, Inc. (DAVC:PK) taken the market by storm – Live Trading News” on May 13, 2019.