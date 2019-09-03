ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) Reaches $7.88 After 3.00% Up Move; Ascendia Brands (ASB) Sentiment Is 1.08

The stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.88. About 846,996 shares traded. ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has declined 10.59% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGI News: 13/03/2018 – SIRC President David Savarese Discusses Lowe’s Program, Angie’s List Deal and Fiscal Year End on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon; 06/03/2018 Anthony & Sylvan Pools Earns 70 Esteemed 2017 Angie’s List Super Service Awards; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is taking on Angie’s List and Amazon Home Services; 09/05/2018 – ANGI HOMESERVICES 1Q REV. $255.3M; 16/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices 1Q Rev $255.3M; 21/03/2018 – BERKEYS Air Conditioning, Plumbing, & Electrical Earns Esteemed Angie’s List Super Service Award For The Eighth Time; 19/04/2018 – Notion Integrates with HomeAdvisor; Partnership Pairs Smart Home Technology With Plumbing Services for Instant Water Leak Suppo; 16/04/2018 – LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP LP REPORTS 20.5 PCT STAKE IN ANGI HOMESERVICES INC AS OF APRIL 13 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ ANGI Homeservices Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANGI)The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $4.04B company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $8.12 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ANGI worth $121.26 million more.

Ascendia Brands Inc (ASB) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 99 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 92 sold and decreased their stakes in Ascendia Brands Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 118.71 million shares, down from 123.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ascendia Brands Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 72 Increased: 67 New Position: 32.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides Internet tools and resources for home improvement, maintenance, and repair projects. The company has market cap of $4.04 billion. It offers ProFinder technology services; Pro Review, a tool that provides ratings and reviews on home improvement and repair pros; and emergency repair services. It has a 52.85 P/E ratio. The Company’s tools allow clients to research, shop for, and purchase local services for home, health, and automotive service needs, as well as to rate and review service providers in markets.

More notable recent ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wedbush more than halves ANGI target – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/08/2019: KHC,CVNA,ROKU,ANGI – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 15, 2019 : SYMC, AKRX, DISCA, ANGI, LYFT, GLRE – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ANGI, CNVA, GDOT, and ROKU among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ANGI’s profit will be $20.52 million for 49.25 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ANGI Homeservices Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Angie`s List (NASDAQ:ANGI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Angie`s List has $2000 highest and $900 lowest target. $14.40’s average target is 82.74% above currents $7.88 stock price. Angie`s List had 7 analyst reports since March 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, August 9. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Needham. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 9 report. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”.

More notable recent Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Associated Bank shows how “Your Money Works Hereâ„¢” in new marketing campaign – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Associated Bank introduces new digital checking option to on-the-go customers – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 293,197 shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) has declined 21.06% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Associated Banc-Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASB); 24/04/2018 – Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results, Dividends and Share Repurchase Program; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp To Acquire Anderson Insurance & Investment Agency, Inc; 01/05/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP TO BUY ANDERSON INSURANCE & INVESTMENT; 19/04/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp 1Q Net Income Available to Common Equity of $67M; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 16/04/2018 – Associated Bank announces $2.4 billion Community Commitment Plan; 24/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO AUTHORITY REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $27; 21/03/2018 Associated Banc-Corp Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%

Analysts await Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ASB’s profit will be $74.93M for 10.02 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Associated Banc-Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Associated Banc holds 3.6% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp for 2.92 million shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc owns 5.34 million shares or 2.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 0.99% invested in the company for 688,240 shares. The Wisconsin-based Legacy Private Trust Co. has invested 0.92% in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 537,508 shares.