ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) Reaches $6.97 52 Week Low; Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) Shorts Raised By 5.04%

Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) had an increase of 5.04% in short interest. XRAY’s SI was 4.75M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 5.04% from 4.52 million shares previously. With 1.62 million avg volume, 3 days are for Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)’s short sellers to cover XRAY’s short positions. The SI to Dentsply Sirona Inc’s float is 2.16%. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $52.95. About 205,738 shares traded. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) has risen 14.17% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.17% the S&P500. Some Historical XRAY News: 06/05/2018 – Dentsply Sirona 1Q Net $81.2M; 06/05/2018 – Dentsply Sirona 1Q Rev $956.1M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Stryker, Exits Dentsply; 25/04/2018 – Datum Dental, Ltd. and Dentsply Sirona Implants Enter Distribution Agreement in the USA; 26/03/2018 – Dentsply Sirona: Planning to Incur Additional Investments, Expenses; 26/03/2018 – Dentsply Sirona: Deal Will Be Slightly Dilutive to EPS in 2018, 2019; 06/05/2018 – Dentsply 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 20/04/2018 – DJ DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XRAY); 06/05/2018 – Dentsply Sirona Sees FY18 EPS $2.55-EPS $2.65; 06/05/2018 – DENTSPLY SIRONA SAYS CLOSED PURCHASE OF ORAMETRIX ON MAY 1

The stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) hit a new 52-week low and has $6.69 target or 4.00% below today’s $6.97 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $3.53B company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $6.69 price target is reached, the company will be worth $141.36 million less. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.97. About 131,008 shares traded. ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has declined 10.59% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGI News: 09/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices 1Q Rev $255.3M; 09/05/2018 – ANGI HOMESERVICES 1Q REV. $255.3M; 10/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices CEO Sees ‘Massive’ U.S. Growth (Video); 06/03/2018 Anthony & Sylvan Pools Earns 70 Esteemed 2017 Angie’s List Super Service Awards; 23/05/2018 – HomeAdvisor to Help Power New Home Services Experience on Facebook Marketplace; 15/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Earnings Release Available on Company’s IR Site; 07/03/2018 – Brennan Enterprises Earns Esteemed 2017 Angie’s List Super Service Award; 09/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 21/03/2018 – BERKEYS Air Conditioning, Plumbing, & Electrical Earns Esteemed Angie’s List Super Service Award For The Eighth Time

Since May 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $888,638 activity. $202,152 worth of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) was bought by Key Daniel P on Tuesday, May 7. 2,720 shares valued at $150,439 were bought by HOLDEN BETSY D on Thursday, June 6. $536,047 worth of stock was bought by LUCIER GREGORY T on Thursday, May 23.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.87 billion. It operates through two divisions, Dental and Healthcare Consumables; and Technologies. It has a 112.42 P/E ratio. The firm provides dental consumable products, including endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprising dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Among 7 analysts covering ANGI Homeservices Inc. – Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:ANGI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. ANGI Homeservices Inc. – Class A Common Stock has $2000 highest and $900 lowest target. $13.36’s average target is 91.68% above currents $6.97 stock price. ANGI Homeservices Inc. – Class A Common Stock had 8 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained the shares of ANGI in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Friday, August 9. On Wednesday, September 4 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 9 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 9 by Wedbush.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides Internet tools and resources for home improvement, maintenance, and repair projects. The company has market cap of $3.53 billion. It offers ProFinder technology services; Pro Review, a tool that provides ratings and reviews on home improvement and repair pros; and emergency repair services. It has a 46.74 P/E ratio. The Company’s tools allow clients to research, shop for, and purchase local services for home, health, and automotive service needs, as well as to rate and review service providers in markets.

Analysts await ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ANGI’s profit will be $20.28 million for 43.56 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ANGI Homeservices Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.