ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) Reaches $13.45 After 6.00% Up Move; Contura Energy (CTRA) Sellers Decreased By 0.25% Their Shorts

Contura Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA) had a decrease of 0.25% in short interest. CTRA’s SI was 508,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.25% from 510,100 shares previously. With 52,800 avg volume, 10 days are for Contura Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA)’s short sellers to cover CTRA’s short positions. The SI to Contura Energy Inc’s float is 3.77%. The stock decreased 3.28% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $48.29. About 120,760 shares traded. Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.79% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 495,218 shares traded. ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has risen 7.90% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Angie`s List (NASDAQ:ANGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Angie`s List had 4 analyst reports since March 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Needham on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides Internet tools and resources for home improvement, maintenance, and repair projects. The company has market cap of $6.82 billion. It offers ProFinder technology services; Pro Review, a tool that provides ratings and reviews on home improvement and repair pros; and emergency repair services. It has a 72.73 P/E ratio. The Company’s tools allow clients to research, shop for, and purchase local services for home, health, and automotive service needs, as well as to rate and review service providers in markets.

Analysts await ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 60.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ANGI’s profit will be $10.13 million for 168.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by ANGI Homeservices Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.





Contura Energy, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $926.55 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics. It has a 2.72 P/E ratio. It operates underground and surface coal mining complexes in Northern and Central Appalachia.