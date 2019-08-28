ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) and NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Comparison side by side

Both ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) and NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) are Internet Software & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANGI Homeservices Inc. 15 3.28 N/A 0.19 74.46 NetEase Inc. 252 0.00 N/A 8.73 26.44

Table 1 highlights ANGI Homeservices Inc. and NetEase Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. NetEase Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to ANGI Homeservices Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. ANGI Homeservices Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than NetEase Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANGI Homeservices Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.6% NetEase Inc. 0.00% 17.3% 9.3%

Risk & Volatility

ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a beta of 1.92 and its 92.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, NetEase Inc.’s 14.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

ANGI Homeservices Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NetEase Inc. are 2 and 1.9 respectively. ANGI Homeservices Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NetEase Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ANGI Homeservices Inc. and NetEase Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANGI Homeservices Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 NetEase Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ANGI Homeservices Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 81.13% and an $14.4 consensus target price. Meanwhile, NetEase Inc.’s consensus target price is $274.6, while its potential upside is 7.04%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that ANGI Homeservices Inc. seems more appealing than NetEase Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.6% of ANGI Homeservices Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52% of NetEase Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ANGI Homeservices Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Insiders Competitively, held 45% of NetEase Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANGI Homeservices Inc. -1.56% 7.87% -22.93% -16.31% -10.59% -13.81% NetEase Inc. -5.85% -12.14% -19.12% -5.03% -11.09% -1.93%

For the past year ANGI Homeservices Inc. was more bearish than NetEase Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors NetEase Inc. beats ANGI Homeservices Inc.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides Internet tools and resources for home improvement, maintenance, and repair projects. It offers ProFinder technology services; Pro Review, a tool that provides ratings and reviews on home improvement and repair pros; and emergency repair services. Its tools allow consumers to research, shop for, and purchase local services for home, health, and automotive service needs, as well as to rate and review service providers in markets. The company also sells advertising to service providers through its call center sales personnel; and on its Website, as well as through mobile applications. In addition, its e-commerce marketplace solutions offer members the opportunity to purchase services through its marketplace from service providers. ANGI Homeservices Inc. was formerly known as HomeAdvisor, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Golden, Colorado. ANGI Homeservices Inc. is a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

NetEase, Inc. operates an interactive online community in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; Advertising Services; and E-mail, E-commerce and Others segments. It offers PC-client massively multi-player online role-playing games and mobile games; and distributes its point cards to gamers. The companyÂ’s NetEase Websites provide Chinese Internet users a network of Chinese language-based online content channels, as well as community and communication services, including news content, community forums, mobile-based applications, open courses, and interactive online video. It also offers other Web-based applications and services, including a Web directory. In addition, NetEase, Inc. provides online advertising services that include banner advertising, channel sponsorships, direct email, interactive media-rich sites, sponsored special events, games, contests, and other activities; email services to individual and corporate users; and wireless value-added services. Further, the company offers e-commerce services, including Caipiao, an online service that facilitates the processing of end usersÂ’ purchase orders for lotteries; Baoxian, an online service for the sale of insurance products; Kaola that sells imported maternity and baby products, skincare and cosmetics, and other general merchandise; Yanxuan, which sells its private label products, including apparel, homeware, kitchenware, and other general merchandise; Wangyibao, an online payment platform; EaseRead, an e-reading apps; Cloud Music, an online music social network; and NetEase Cloud Classroom, an online education platform. Additionally, it provides and Internet finance services, as well as sells game-related accessories. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.