ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) Analysts See $0.02 EPS; Allstate Boosted Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stake By $600,210

Analysts expect ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 60.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. ANGI’s profit would be $10.13M giving it 170.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, ANGI Homeservices Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.67. About 1.00 million shares traded. ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has declined 10.59% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGI News: 19/04/2018 – Notion Integrates with HomeAdvisor; Partnership Pairs Smart Home Technology With Plumbing Services for Instant Water Leak Support; 09/05/2018 – ANGI HOMESERVICES 1Q REV. $255.3M; 21/03/2018 – BERKEYS Air Conditioning, Plumbing, & Electrical Earns Esteemed Angie’s List Super Service Award For The Eighth Time; 21/03/2018 – ABACUS Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical Earns Esteemed Angie’s List Super Service Award for the Sixth Time; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is taking on Angie’s List and Amazon Home Services; 09/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 23/05/2018 – HomeAdvisor to Help Power New Home Services Experience on Facebook Marketplace; 09/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices 1Q Rev $255.3M; 06/03/2018 Anthony & Sylvan Pools Earns 70 Esteemed 2017 Angie’s List Super Service Awards; 15/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Allstate Corp increased Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) stake by 184.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Allstate Corp acquired 40,014 shares as Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA)’s stock declined 47.93%. The Allstate Corp holds 61,719 shares with $968,000 value, up from 21,705 last quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd now has $8.56B valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.83. About 13.87M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 23/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES – CONFIRMED THAT FDA EXTENDED GOAL DATE OF BLA FOR FREMANEZUMAB; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE® OPHTHALMIC EMULSION, THE FIRST GENERIC VERSION OF RESTASIS® IN CANADA FOR THE TREATMENT OF DRY EYE DISEASE; 24/04/2018 – HISTADRUT PETITIONS COURT TO BLOCK TEVA ASHDOD FACTORY CLOSING; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S COPAXONE PRICES HURT TO MAINTAIN MARKET SHARE: CEO; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CFO: EXPECTS TO PAY DOWN ANOTHER $1.3-$1.5 BILLION OF DEBT IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN AND MAPI TO PARTNER TO DEVELOP GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 03/05/2018 – TEVA – REGARDING FREMANEZUMAB, CO SEES FDA PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION TO TAKE PLACE IN COMING MONTHS & TO RECEIVE FDA APPROVAL & LAUNCH BEFORE 2018 END; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION; 27/04/2018 – Teva” Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE 40 Mg/mL; 25/04/2018 – Teva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital home services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.92 billion. It offers its services under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot, and Instapro brand names. It has a 73.89 P/E ratio. The firm is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

Among 2 analysts covering Angie`s List (NASDAQ:ANGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Angie`s List has $2000 highest and $20 lowest target. $20’s average target is 46.31% above currents $13.67 stock price. Angie`s List had 4 analyst reports since March 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Needham has “Buy” rating and $20 target.

Allstate Corp decreased Ishares Inc (EWC) stake by 237,172 shares to 323,573 valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 92,893 shares and now owns 631,451 shares. Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) was reduced too.

