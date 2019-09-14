Angelo Gordon & Company LP Cut Its Holding in Celgene (CELG) as Share Value Declined; As Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) Stock Value Rose, American National Bank Trimmed Its Stake by $676,096

Angelo Gordon & Company Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Angelo Gordon & Company Lp sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.73M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Angelo Gordon & Company Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $98.4. About 2.75M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 14/05/2018 – Celgene at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 3; 09/04/2018 – FierceBiotech: According to people “briefed on its plans”, and talking to FT journos, Celgene is “hunting for acquisition; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – DENALI MAY MAKE FUTURE CONTINGENT PAYMENTS UP TO MAXIMUM OF $447 MLN UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – Celgene’s Revlimid Weekly Retail Sales Fell 0.4%: Symphony; 30/04/2018 – Biotech ETFs Fall After Morgan Stanley Comment On Celgene — MarketWatch

American National Bank decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 4,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 46,778 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.53 million, down from 51,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid

Angelo Gordon & Company Lp, which manages about $30.60B and $875.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 60,800 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $14.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hemenway Trust Limited Co has 15,435 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 26,530 shares. Stanley holds 10,832 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hikari Power Limited has 0.35% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 35,580 shares. Martingale Asset LP holds 16,492 shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust Comm accumulated 11,203 shares. Pittenger Anderson has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Trustmark Comml Bank Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 17 shares. The Kentucky-based Central Bank & Trust & has invested 0.98% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pentwater Cap Limited Partnership holds 5.75M shares. Aviance Capital Partners Ltd Liability Co reported 8,690 shares. Iberiabank Corporation accumulated 12,512 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Co holds 4,637 shares. Advisory Services Networks Lc reported 19,724 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.53 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Investment Il holds 1.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 66,954 shares. Connable Office has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Highland Management owns 125,773 shares. Chesley Taft & Associates Limited Liability accumulated 2.79% or 256,276 shares. Friess Assocs, a Wyoming-based fund reported 140,715 shares. Lathrop Inv Mngmt has invested 4.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wills Gru holds 1.78% or 19,591 shares. Carret Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.96% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pittenger And Anderson Inc stated it has 91,173 shares. 173,459 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Shapiro Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 864,951 shares. Decatur Mgmt Incorporated holds 88,002 shares or 2.31% of its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 68,800 shares. First Personal Fincl Service has invested 0.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Psagot Invest House has invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

