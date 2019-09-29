Andra Ap-Fonden Raised Via (VIAB) Position; Schroder Investment Management Group Decreased West Pharmaceutical Services Common Stock Usd0.25 (WST) Stake

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased West Pharmaceutical Services Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.25 (WST) stake by 9.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 57,278 shares as West Pharmaceutical Services Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.25 (WST)’s stock rose 13.83%. The Schroder Investment Management Group holds 564,284 shares with $70.62M value, down from 621,562 last quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.25 now has $10.49B valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $140.87. About 280,614 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500.

Andra Ap-Fonden increased Via (VIAB) stake by 8.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Andra Ap-Fonden acquired 20,500 shares as Via (VIAB)’s stock rose 5.20%. The Andra Ap-Fonden holds 268,100 shares with $8.01M value, up from 247,600 last quarter. Via now has $9.77B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.98. About 3.22 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 05/04/2018 – CBS-Viacom Fight Is Fixed — Heard on the Street; 30/05/2018 – Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monáe, Migos, H.E.R., and Ella Mai Set to Perform at the “BET Awards” 2018; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 02/04/2018 – CBS considers all-stock bid for Viacom below market value; 04/05/2018 – Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 14/05/2018 – Viacom shares move towards high of the day after sources say that it had reached deal with CBS on share ratio for merger before today’s lawsuit; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 04/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Seeks to End CBS-Viacom Deal Impasse; 29/05/2018 – ABC loses prime TV showcase with ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: ONLY WANT FINANCING HELP FOR BIGGEST FILMS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold WST shares while 88 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 66.85 million shares or 1.37% more from 65.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,306 were reported by Stephens Inc Ar. Ls Invest Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Cambridge Trust has invested 0.13% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 29,970 shares. 25,030 are held by Kistler. Moreover, Rmb Cap Ltd Liability has 0.32% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Proshare Advisors Ltd Com owns 0.09% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 118,894 shares. Riverbridge Prns Lc reported 581,996 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated owns 27 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.03% or 929,385 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Net Lc stated it has 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Burt Wealth invested 0.23% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Millennium Mgmt Llc invested in 1.27 million shares. Moreover, Bamco has 0.8% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). 16,348 are owned by Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt.

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $52.11M for 50.31 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Schroder Investment Management Group increased Hewlett Packard Enterprise Common Stock Usd0.01 stake by 128,341 shares to 1.82 million valued at $27.28M in 2019Q2. It also upped Avalonbay Communities Incorporated Reit Usd0.01 (NYSE:AVB) stake by 23,865 shares and now owns 26,391 shares. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Adr (Each Represents 5 Ordinary Series B) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Viacom has $36 highest and $2300 lowest target. $31.60’s average target is 31.78% above currents $23.98 stock price. Viacom had 6 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The stock of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Macquarie Research. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) rating on Friday, April 5. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $36 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Wednesday, August 14.

Andra Ap-Fonden decreased Westrock Co stake by 14,300 shares to 50,100 valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) stake by 3,700 shares and now owns 43,700 shares. Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) was reduced too.