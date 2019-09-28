Andra Ap-Fonden Has Raised Cummins (CMI) Stake By $1.54 Million; Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position

Andra Ap-Fonden increased Cummins Inc (CMI) stake by 22.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Andra Ap-Fonden acquired 9,000 shares as Cummins Inc (CMI)’s stock declined 0.89%. The Andra Ap-Fonden holds 48,500 shares with $8.31 million value, up from 39,500 last quarter. Cummins Inc now has $25.45B valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $161.3. About 922,119 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 17.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 6,703 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)’s stock rose 9.14%. The Majedie Asset Management Ltd holds 30,975 shares with $11.28 million value, down from 37,678 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $109.53B valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $387.87. About 725,316 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 03/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins NASA Contract to Build Low-Noise Supersonic Jet; 26/04/2018 – Ascent’s Global Tooling Systems Honored as a Sikorsky Program Supplier of the Year; 06/03/2018 – Interceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability; 11/04/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 26/04/2018 – Lockheed Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 05/05/2018 – UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE ROCKET CARRYING NASA’S LATEST ROBOT MARS LANDER BLASTS OFF FROM VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE IN CALIFORNIA; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 19/03/2018 – Triumph Achieves Elite Supplier Status from Lockheed Martin RMS; 03/04/2018 – NASA: Lockheed Martin Contract Valued at $247.5 Million; 05/04/2018 – FITCH REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Cummins has $18300 highest and $13500 lowest target. $161’s average target is -0.19% below currents $161.3 stock price. Cummins had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore downgraded Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Friday, May 31 to “In-Line” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy”. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Tuesday, April 16. The stock has “Sell” rating by Loop Capital on Tuesday, July 2.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity. $509,534 worth of stock was bought by TAICLET JAMES D JR on Friday, August 9.

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin has $42000 highest and $35600 lowest target. $385.17’s average target is -0.70% below currents $387.87 stock price. Lockheed Martin had 12 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of LMT in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, June 14. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. Barclays Capital maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Thursday, May 16. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $37000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LMT in report on Wednesday, August 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $42000 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42B for 19.28 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.