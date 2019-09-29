Andra Ap-Fonden Has Lowered Its Intel (INTC) Holding as Stock Declined; Brandes Investment Partners LP Position in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Boosted by $181.57 Million as Market Value Declined

Andra Ap-Fonden decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 8.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 114,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49 million, down from 125,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 14.85M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 29/03/2018 – INTEL, MOBILEYE ANNOUNCE RULING BY AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEALS; 14/03/2018 – V5 Systems to Showcase Market-Ready IoT Technology at Intel Partner Connect 2018; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 02/05/2018 – Akitio Partnering with Intel on External Thunderbolt™ 3 Intel® Optane™ SSD 905P Storage Solution for macOS & Windows; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 22/03/2018 – Self-driving car industry confronts trust issues after Uber crash; 15/05/2018 – Intel did not provide financial details; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – INTEL CORP’S GLOBAL INVESTMENT ORGANIZATION ANNOUNCED NEW INVESTMENTS TOTALING $72 MLN IN 12 TECHNOLOGY STARTUPS

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 384.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 16.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 20.80 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $246.44M, up from 4.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 1.89 million shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING AT1; 09/03/2018 – UBS Restates 2017 Net Profit on Higher Litigation, Regulatory Provisions; 09/05/2018 – UBS Hires Credit Suisse Executive to Run Investment Banking in Switzerland; 09/03/2018 – UBS Intends to Appeal Decision; 21/03/2018 – N.Y.’s Schneiderman: UBS Admits the Findings Contained in the Statement of Facts; 16/05/2018 – Citi and UBS Complete EUR696.5 Mln Aena Private Placement; 03/05/2018 – UBS Applies for Control of China Joint Venture; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – PROVISIONS FOR LITIGATION REDUCED BOTH 2017 BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY CHF 0.03; 19/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS HAS ISSUED A DUAL-TRANCHE EUR 2.5 BILLION SENIOR BENCHMARK TRANSACTION; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – UBS NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017 WAS CHF 1.1 BLN AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE CHF 0.27

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 267,930 shares to 6.78M shares, valued at $19.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 15,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,271 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Andra Ap-Fonden, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 64,100 shares to 189,400 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 85,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 454,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ).