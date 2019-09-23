Andra Ap-Fonden Has Lifted Its Pvh (PVH) Position; Sfe Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Holding in Fly Leasing LTD (FLY) as Valuation Rose

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) by 35.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 37,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.57% . The institutional investor held 68,760 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20 million, down from 106,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Fly Leasing Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $641.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.66. About 136,399 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Rev $107.9M; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING: AIRASIA HLDRS OK BUY OF MAJOR AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Adj EPS $1.09; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Shareholders; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Net $9.63M; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Hldrs; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING – DEALS RELATING TO FLY’S ACQUISITION OF 55 AIRBUS NARROW-BODY AIRCRAFT APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q EPS 34c

Andra Ap-Fonden increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 60,500 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.73 million, up from 57,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.21. About 561,176 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ PVH Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PVH); 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN 2018 IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 30/05/2018 – US retailer PVH raises outlook after revenue gains; 23/03/2018 – Here are the 6 clues telling @JimCramer that $PVH is a buy ahead of earnings; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.76-EPS $8.86; 28/03/2018 – PVH – 2018 REVENUE FOR TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 8% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS); 31/05/2018 – PVH – PLEASED WITH PERFORMANCE OF HERITAGE BUSINESS, PARTICULARLY GIVEN CHALLENGES DEPARTMENT STORE LANDSCAPE HAS FACED, INCLUDING BON-TON BANKRUPTCY; 28/03/2018 – PVH SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.00 TO $9.10, EST. $8.96; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q EPS $1.39; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees 1Q Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.25

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold PVH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 73.26 million shares or 5.79% more from 69.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $10.60 million activity. NASELLA HENRY also bought $502,293 worth of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) shares.

Andra Ap-Fonden, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,600 shares to 25,700 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,500 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.91 earnings per share, up 154.67% or $1.16 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FLY’s profit will be $59.28 million for 2.70 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Fly Leasing Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.52% negative EPS growth.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,603 shares to 23,684 shares, valued at $5.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG).