Andra Ap-Fonden Has Decreased Its Hunt J B Trans Svcs (JBHT) Holding as Share Value Rose; Annex Advisory Services Increased Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Position by $1.52 Million

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 88.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 40,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 85,505 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.29 million, up from 45,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.91. About 7.11 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 16/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to GMF Floorplan Owner Revolving Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes; 21/03/2018 – S.KOREA VICE FIN MIN: THERE’S TENSION IN GM-KDB DUE DILIGENCE PROCESS AS GM FINDS IT DIFFICULT TO DISCLOSE SOME INTERNAL MATTERS; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AK Steel for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 15/03/2018 – GM Korea union leaders ready to accept salary freeze; 10/05/2018 – General Motors has agreed to set up its Asia-Pacific headquarters in South Korea, the government said on Thursday; 27/04/2018 – Opel union blocks voluntary redundancies, stifling deeper PSA cuts – memo; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out Amazon delivery to cars; 19/04/2018 – Automaker GM’s standoff with workers in South Korea, a major export hub, could lead to bankruptcy; 13/04/2018 – GM KOREA SAYS 2017 NET LOSS 1.16 TRLN WON VS 631 BLN WON PREVIOUS YEAR; 06/04/2018 – California proposes new rules for self-driving cars to pick up passengers

Andra Ap-Fonden decreased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT) by 17.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.50% . The institutional investor held 26,400 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 31,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $108.58. About 535,194 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 16/03/2018 – JB Hunt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q OPER REV. $1.95B, EST. $1.88B; 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net $118.1M; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Rev $1.95B; 19/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Payment of Dividend; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Dedicated Contract Svcs Rev $494.5M; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Revenue Per Load Rose 8%; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Integrated Capacity Solutions Rev $296.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Twin Focus Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corp reported 6,441 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com has 346,570 shares. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department stated it has 4,036 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability holds 0.77% or 415,015 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested in 0.36% or 7,000 shares. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.68% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Tobam invested in 1,066 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt reported 1.38M shares. Miles Cap Inc invested 0.44% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 0.18% or 24,125 shares. Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 142,170 shares or 4.72% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 16,966 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Rockshelter Capital Limited Company invested in 3.43% or 259,461 shares.

Andra Ap-Fonden, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 7,000 shares to 39,600 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 52,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW).

Analysts await J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $1.42 EPS, down 3.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.47 per share. JBHT’s profit will be $148.68 million for 19.12 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.65% EPS growth.