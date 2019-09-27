Andra Ap-Fonden Has Cut Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stake; Manning & Napier (MN)’s Sentiment Is 0.2

Manning & Napier Inc (MN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.2 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.06, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 6 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 30 sold and trimmed equity positions in Manning & Napier Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 6.97 million shares, down from 7.44 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Manning & Napier Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 15 Increased: 2 New Position: 4.

Andra Ap-Fonden decreased Synchrony Finl (SYF) stake by 22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Andra Ap-Fonden sold 63,300 shares as Synchrony Finl (SYF)’s stock rose 5.04%. The Andra Ap-Fonden holds 224,400 shares with $7.78M value, down from 287,700 last quarter. Synchrony Finl now has $22.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 3.71M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING

Among 3 analysts covering Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synchrony Financial has $4300 highest and $34 lowest target. $39.67’s average target is 18.00% above currents $33.62 stock price. Synchrony Financial had 4 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was reinitiated by Buckingham Research on Monday, July 22 with “Buy”. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4300 target in Wednesday, September 11 report.

Andra Ap-Fonden increased Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) stake by 82,200 shares to 784,200 valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) stake by 5,300 shares and now owns 52,300 shares. Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) was raised too.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.06M for 7.50 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $29.84 million. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401 plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. It has a 15.16 P/E ratio. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

The stock increased 2.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.91. About 6,320 shares traded. Manning & Napier, Inc. (MN) has declined 47.46% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MN News: 12/03/2018 – Manning & Napier: Interim Office of CEO to Be Filled by Long-Standing Senior Executives; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER INC – WILLIAM MANNING WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Manning & Napier, Inc. Appoints Paul J. Battaglia, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Manning & Napier Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MN); 02/05/2018 – Manning & Napier 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER INC – INTERIM OFFICE OF CEO TO BE FILLED BY EVP CHARLES STAMEY, PRESIDENT JEFFREY COONS, BOARD MEMBER RICHARD GOLDBERG; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER – STAMEY, COONS, AND GOLDBERG HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS CO-CEOS WITHIN OFFICE OF CEO; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER – ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF INTERIM OFFICE OF CEO TO BE FILLED BY LONG-STANDING SENIOR EXECUTIVES; 02/05/2018 – Manning & Napier 1Q EPS 7c; 18/04/2018 – Manning & Napier, Inc. Integrates Fi360’s Fiduciary Tool Into Strategies

Analysts await Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. MN’s profit will be $781,021 for 9.55 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality.