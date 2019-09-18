Andra Ap-Fonden Has Cut Its Holding in Align Technology (ALGN) by $1.09 Million; As Trimas Corp. (TRS) Valuation Declined, Fiduciary Management Upped by $9.60 Million Its Position

Andra Ap-Fonden decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 33.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 7,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16M, down from 11,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $175.97. About 70,133 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology to Introduce Two New iTero Scanners Featuring Greater Power and Portability; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Trimas Corp. (TRS) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 319,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.01% . The institutional investor held 3.04M shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.00 million, up from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Trimas Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.16. About 16,666 shares traded. TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) has risen 3.95% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TRS News: 02/04/2018 – TriMas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TriMas Sees 2018 EPS $1.60-EPS $1.75; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 38C; 15/03/2018 TriMas Aerospace Receives Supplier Award From Airbus; 11/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRIMAS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP TRS.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.75; 26/04/2018 – TriMas Sees 2018 Organic Sales Up About 3%; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q EPS 53c; 23/03/2018 – TriMas Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises TriMas Corp. Rating To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TSS, CBOE, ALGN – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PSA, URI, ALGN – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Align Technology (ALGN) Now – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2018. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Align Technology Stock Dropped 12.4% in May – Nasdaq” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Align Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALGN) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. The insider Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj bought 1,100 shares worth $206,921.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.05M for 38.59 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited holds 0.03% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 17,494 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4,000 shares. Virtu Ltd Com holds 0.05% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 3,144 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 3,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Edgewood Mgmt Ltd invested 2.77% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Citigroup reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 3,391 shares. Frontier Capital Mngmt Com Limited Liability has invested 0.35% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). State Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 1,327 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 6,706 are held by Pennsylvania. Gp One Trading LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Conestoga Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 2,082 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 3,700 shares. Financial Counselors Inc accumulated 6,073 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 13,847 shares.

Andra Ap-Fonden, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 24,400 shares to 73,100 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genpact Ltd. (NYSE:G) by 98,881 shares to 4.54M shares, valued at $173.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avery Dennison Corp. (NYSE:AVY) by 15,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in Cable One Inc..

More notable recent TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Trimas Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “McGrath RentCorp to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell and Celebrate Its 40th Anniversary – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TriMas (TRS) Relocates Corporate Headquarters in Michigan – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2017. More interesting news about TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is TriMas Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:TRS) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TriMas (TRS) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 Outlook Raised – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.