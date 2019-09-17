Andra Ap-Fonden Cut Its Position in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by $333,500; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Stake in Thor Inds (THO) Cut by $815,538 as Market Value Declined

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 14,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119.46M, down from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 473,733 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT

Andra Ap-Fonden decreased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 19,200 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79 million, down from 21,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $122.51. About 854,967 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF TO MAINTAIN QTRLY DIV CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS M&A CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – IFF Expects to Maintain Quarterly Dividend Consistent With Prior Guidance; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics; 15/05/2018 – IFF CEO ANDREAS FIBIG SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FINANCE CASH PORTION OF DEAL VIA DEBT,CASH, $2.2B EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS SEES FY REPORTED SALES CHANGE +3% TO +5%; 08/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC IFF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $168; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold THO shares while 107 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.30% more from 46.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% or 9,218 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset holds 1.04M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Dupont Mngmt holds 51,360 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Lateef Inv Mngmt Lp invested in 223,065 shares. Newfocus Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.07% or 39,568 shares in its portfolio. Callahan Advsrs Limited has 30,708 shares. Capital Research Glob holds 1.17M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nomura holds 4,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank has 11,073 shares. Moreover, Aviance Cap Prtn Limited Com has 0.26% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 16,023 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The reported 85,253 shares. 16,966 were reported by Hsbc Public Limited Co. Captrust Fincl Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). California Public Employees Retirement System has 88,850 shares.

Analysts await Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 2.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.67 per share. THO’s profit will be $89.74 million for 8.16 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual EPS reported by Thor Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.21% negative EPS growth.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $18.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7,959 shares to 67,728 shares, valued at $41.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Research Cr (NASDAQ:NRCIA) by 234,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Okta Inc.

Andra Ap-Fonden, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 6,400 shares to 70,200 shares, valued at $7.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 82,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 784,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold IFF shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 76.80 million shares or 8.76% more from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 185 shares. 12,500 were accumulated by Bright Rock Cap Lc. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Carroll Financial Associates invested in 76 shares. Bahl Gaynor holds 4,167 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Company accumulated 68 shares. 22,785 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. 2,923 were reported by Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc). Moreover, First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 0.02% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 2,423 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Macquarie Gp reported 700 shares. Marco Invest Mngmt Limited Liability owns 4,685 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 700 shares. Wilkins Counsel Incorporated has invested 2.97% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 4,222 shares.

Analysts await International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.56 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.54 per share. IFF’s profit will be $166.57 million for 19.63 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.