Andra Ap-Fonden Boosted Humana (HUM) Stake by $397,500; Aqr Capital Management Has Lifted Its Verint Sys (VRNT) Stake by $356,478

Andra Ap-Fonden increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 25,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.85M, up from 24,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $276.81. About 1.02 million shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 28/03/2018 – Humana Announces Completion Of Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data; 24/04/2018 – Humana and Landmark Announce In-Home Care Program for Humana Medicare Advantage Members with Chronic Conditions; 27/03/2018 – Humana Foundation Addressing Root Causes to Create Improved and Sustained Positive Health Outcomes; 05/04/2018 – Canon India Takes a Dual Leap in its Journey of Social Development; Adopts Village Maheshwari and Partners With NGO ‘Humana; 19/03/2018 – LEADING PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS RECOMMENDS KINDRED STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” THE TRANSACTION WITH TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE AND HUMANA INC; 08/05/2018 – Humana Partners with Feeding America® to Address Food lnsecurity Among Veterans Across the Country; 08/03/2018 – Humana Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s New Shelf Registration; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE CAPITAL – “URGES” KINDRED BOARD & MANAGEMENT TO EVALUATE, RECONSTITUTE THEMSELVES WITH NEW MEMBERS

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 6,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The hedge fund held 146,807 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.90M, up from 140,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.44. About 666,280 shares traded or 13.51% up from the average. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ REV $322.7M, EST. $314.3M; 08/03/2018 – Verint Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Global Research Commissioned by Verint Shows Consumers Becoming More Comfortable with Automation in Work Environments; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer Service; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 06/03/2018 Verint Experts Share Insights This Month on the Power of Automation and Workforce Engagement to Create Competitive Advantage; 28/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – NSO TO REMAIN INDEPENDENT CO WITHIN VERINT; 28/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 59 investors sold HUM shares while 217 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 117.73 million shares or 0.66% less from 118.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp reported 143,319 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Com owns 603,945 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 8,766 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bank Of America De reported 0.04% stake. Clarivest Asset Lc has 0% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 654 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 85,416 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0.1% or 10.23 million shares in its portfolio. Parkside Comml Bank And Trust owns 128 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 0.04% or 3,006 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability Corp has 890 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company reported 44,708 shares stake. Lord Abbett And Communication Lc accumulated 80,642 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 35,023 were accumulated by Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research. Tealwood Asset Mgmt reported 5,808 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings.

Andra Ap-Fonden, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 13,500 shares to 58,900 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,100 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $89.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advansix Inc by 134,132 shares to 72,621 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) by 17,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,672 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold VRNT shares while 76 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 38.13% less from 96.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Hldgs Ag invested in 17,703 shares. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc stated it has 3.5% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). State Street Corporation reported 1.44M shares. 1.32M were reported by Victory Management. First Mercantile Tru holds 3,146 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Brant Point Inv Management Ltd Liability accumulated 86,326 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 219,078 shares. New York-based Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Oberweis Asset invested in 0.15% or 15,430 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Envestnet Asset Management invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Jericho Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 1.27% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 7,455 shares in its portfolio.