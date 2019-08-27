Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH)

We will be contrasting the differences between Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|108.33
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Demonstrates Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 50% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares and 6.71% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.48%
|0.97%
|2.87%
|0%
|0%
|4%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.2%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.86%
For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has bigger growth than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
