Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH)

We will be contrasting the differences between Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 108.33 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares and 6.71% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.48% 0.97% 2.87% 0% 0% 4% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.2% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.86%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has bigger growth than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.