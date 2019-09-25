Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS)

Both Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 108.33 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Andina Acquisition Corp. III and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Andina Acquisition Corp. III and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 50% and 46.91% respectively. Competitively, TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has 18.91% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.48% 0.97% 2.87% 0% 0% 4% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.3% 1.82% 5.68% 0% 4.15%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III was less bullish than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.