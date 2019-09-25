Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS)

Both Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|108.33
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Andina Acquisition Corp. III and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Andina Acquisition Corp. III and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 50% and 46.91% respectively. Competitively, TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has 18.91% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.48%
|0.97%
|2.87%
|0%
|0%
|4%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|-0.2%
|0.3%
|1.82%
|5.68%
|0%
|4.15%
For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III was less bullish than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.
