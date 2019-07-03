Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRG)

As Conglomerates companies, Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -0.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 25.2% and 56.27% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.1% 0.39% 0% 0% 0% 2.3% Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 1.17% 1.07% 3.09% 6.7% 0% 4.55%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III was less bullish than Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.

Summary

Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats on 3 of the 4 factors Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.