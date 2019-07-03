Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRG)

As Conglomerates companies, Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.14
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 25.2% and 56.27% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.1%
|0.39%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.3%
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|1.17%
|1.07%
|3.09%
|6.7%
|0%
|4.55%
For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III was less bullish than Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
Summary
Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats on 3 of the 4 factors Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
