Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)

Both Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 108.33 The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 8 1.29 N/A 0.01 405.73

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Andina Acquisition Corp. III and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. The Peck Company Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Andina Acquisition Corp. III. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Andina Acquisition Corp. III is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Andina Acquisition Corp. III and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50% and 42.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 87.8% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.48% 0.97% 2.87% 0% 0% 4% The Peck Company Holdings Inc. -0.07% -10.14% -53.73% -48.54% -48.53% -52.09%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III had bullish trend while The Peck Company Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.