Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX)

This is a contrast between Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 REX American Resources Corporation 77 0.99 N/A 4.90 17.19

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Andina Acquisition Corp. III and REX American Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Andina Acquisition Corp. III and REX American Resources Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 8.1% 6.7%

Liquidity

Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, REX American Resources Corporation which has a 14.7 Current Ratio and a 13.6 Quick Ratio. REX American Resources Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.2% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.9% of REX American Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.15% of REX American Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.1% 0.39% 0% 0% 0% 2.3% REX American Resources Corporation -2.7% 1.29% 10.66% 12.62% 14.53% 23.59%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has smaller growth than REX American Resources Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors REX American Resources Corporation beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.