Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU)

As Conglomerates businesses, Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 108.33 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors while 25.02% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.48% 0.97% 2.87% 0% 0% 4% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.