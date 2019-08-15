Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU)

As Conglomerates businesses, Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|108.33
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 50% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors while 25.02% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.48%
|0.97%
|2.87%
|0%
|0%
|4%
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.
