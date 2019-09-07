Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH)

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 108.33 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 118.72

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Andina Acquisition Corp. III. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.05% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.48% 0.97% 2.87% 0% 0% 4% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -0.39% 0.69% 3.65% 5.8% 0% 3.87%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has bigger growth than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.