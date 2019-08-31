Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSS)

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSS) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 108.33 CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Andina Acquisition Corp. III and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Andina Acquisition Corp. III and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares and 66.91% of CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation shares. Comparatively, CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation has 2.85% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.48% 0.97% 2.87% 0% 0% 4% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats on 6 of the 5 factors CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.

CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.