Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 108.33 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.46 N/A -0.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Andina Acquisition Corp. III and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Andina Acquisition Corp. III and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Andina Acquisition Corp. III and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, with potential upside of 208.64%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Andina Acquisition Corp. III and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50% and 82.5% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.48% 0.97% 2.87% 0% 0% 4% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III had bullish trend while AgroFresh Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats on 6 of the 9 factors AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.