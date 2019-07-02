Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
Demonstrates Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited are owned by institutional investors at 25.2% and 50.55% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.85% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.1%
|0.39%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.3%
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|-0.2%
|2.52%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.83%
For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has smaller growth than Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.
Summary
Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats Tottenham Acquisition I Limited on 3 of the 4 factors.
Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.