Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Demonstrates Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited are owned by institutional investors at 25.2% and 50.55% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.85% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.1% 0.39% 0% 0% 0% 2.3% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited -0.2% 2.52% 0% 0% 0% 2.83%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has smaller growth than Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.

Summary

Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats Tottenham Acquisition I Limited on 3 of the 4 factors.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.