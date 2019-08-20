Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Conglomerates company, Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Andina Acquisition Corp. III has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Andina Acquisition Corp. III and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Andina Acquisition Corp. III and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III N/A 10 108.33 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Andina Acquisition Corp. III has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Andina Acquisition Corp. III and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.50

The competitors have a potential upside of -38.47%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Andina Acquisition Corp. III and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.48% 0.97% 2.87% 0% 0% 4% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Andina Acquisition Corp. III does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s peers beat Andina Acquisition Corp. III on 7 of the 6 factors.