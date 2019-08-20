Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Conglomerates company, Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
50% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Andina Acquisition Corp. III has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Andina Acquisition Corp. III and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|7.88%
|9.95%
|2.84%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Andina Acquisition Corp. III and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|N/A
|10
|108.33
|Industry Average
|3.12M
|39.58M
|175.74
Andina Acquisition Corp. III has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Andina Acquisition Corp. III and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.50
|2.50
The competitors have a potential upside of -38.47%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Andina Acquisition Corp. III and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.48%
|0.97%
|2.87%
|0%
|0%
|4%
|Industry Average
|4.10%
|8.21%
|12.98%
|8.67%
|10.61%
|17.10%
For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.
Dividends
Andina Acquisition Corp. III does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s peers beat Andina Acquisition Corp. III on 7 of the 6 factors.
