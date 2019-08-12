Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) Comparison side by side

Both Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|108.33
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 50% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares and 22.73% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.48%
|0.97%
|2.87%
|0%
|0%
|4%
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|-0.1%
|0.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.98%
For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III has stronger performance than Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
Summary
Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II on 3 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.