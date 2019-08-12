Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) Comparison side by side

Both Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 108.33 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares and 22.73% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.48% 0.97% 2.87% 0% 0% 4% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II -0.1% 0.87% 0% 0% 0% 1.98%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III has stronger performance than Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II

Summary

Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II on 3 of the 4 factors.