Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|108.33
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
Demonstrates Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Greenland Acquisition Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Greenland Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 50% and 27.84% respectively. Competitively, Greenland Acquisition Corporation has 4.93% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.48%
|0.97%
|2.87%
|0%
|0%
|4%
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|-0.47%
|-0.68%
|2.73%
|0%
|0%
|2.49%
For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III was more bullish than Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
