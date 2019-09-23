Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 108.33 Greenland Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Demonstrates Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Greenland Acquisition Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Greenland Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 50% and 27.84% respectively. Competitively, Greenland Acquisition Corporation has 4.93% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.48% 0.97% 2.87% 0% 0% 4% Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.47% -0.68% 2.73% 0% 0% 2.49%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III was more bullish than Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation.