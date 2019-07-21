Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 32.20

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Global Medical REIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Global Medical REIT Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2%

Liquidity

Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Global Medical REIT Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Andina Acquisition Corp. III therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Global Medical REIT Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Global Medical REIT Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.2% and 35.8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.1% 0.39% 0% 0% 0% 2.3% Global Medical REIT Inc. 7.75% 10.04% 5.54% 16.92% 27.95% 22.05%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III was less bullish than Global Medical REIT Inc.

Summary

Global Medical REIT Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III.