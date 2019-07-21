Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.34
|32.20
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Global Medical REIT Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Global Medical REIT Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|4%
|1.2%
Liquidity
Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Global Medical REIT Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Andina Acquisition Corp. III therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Global Medical REIT Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Global Medical REIT Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.2% and 35.8%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.1%
|0.39%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.3%
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|7.75%
|10.04%
|5.54%
|16.92%
|27.95%
|22.05%
For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III was less bullish than Global Medical REIT Inc.
Summary
Global Medical REIT Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
