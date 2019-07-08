Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) Comparison side by side

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Boston Omaha Corporation 25 20.66 N/A -0.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Boston Omaha Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Boston Omaha Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.5 and has 7.5 Quick Ratio. Boston Omaha Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Boston Omaha Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.2% and 75.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.1% 0.39% 0% 0% 0% 2.3% Boston Omaha Corporation -6.92% 0.24% 4.3% -7.89% 0.12% 6.84%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has smaller growth than Boston Omaha Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Boston Omaha Corporation beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III.